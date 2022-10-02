Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse labels his side poor after 1-1 draw with Basford United

Boston United face a replay after an FA Cup draw with Basford United.

Jaanai Gordon handed the Pilgrims a 26th minute lead at Greenwich Avenue, but the hosts forced a replay when Anthony Dwyer equalised from the penalty spot with 18 minutes to play.

"I thought we were poor today,” he said. “The tempo and intensity of our play was poor. We let them bank up and we played in front of them too often.

“It felt like a pre-season game at times and it was very pedestrian.

“The most positive thing is we are still in the hat and we have to make sure we turn up in the right frame of mind for the replay and give it a good go.

“It will be nice to play in front of our crowd. We have just got to improve our performance. We will know the draw for the next round by then, but it is important to just focus on Basford and we will give them the respect they deserve.”

Culverhouse had opted to make three changes ahead of kick-off, with Gordon joining Ellis Myles and Brad Abbott in the starting XI.

An early Scott Pollock free-kick was parried aside by home keeper Kieran Preston, as both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances.

The Pilgrims eventually went ahead when Myles and Zak Mills combined for the latter to cross from the right and GORDON pounced at the back post with a controlled close-range finish to leave Preston with no chance.

Sam Long excelled to keep out Dwyer twice before the break, as the visitors preserved their first half advantage.

The hosts levelled in the 72nd minute when Myles was adjudged to have fouled substitute Ben Starkie and DWYER rifled home the resultant spot-kick.