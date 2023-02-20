Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse praises defensive display in defeat at Chester

Boston United boss praised his side’s defensive display in the frustrating 1-0 defeat at Chester.

Declan Weeks hit a 95th minute winner to deny the Pilgrims a deserved point.

“It is a tough one to take,” said Culverhouse. “I feel sorry for the group as they were tremendous.

“We didn't pose a threat with the ball, but to a man they were outstanding defensively.

“We dealt with anything that came in the box and that was probably their only shot on target in the second half.

“We wanted to get bodies behind the ball and hit them on the break because it was an away game and we need points.

“I thought it was a free-kick leading to the goal and it was a shocking decision that is a crucial one and that he should have seen.

“Coming here in the situation we are in and getting a point would have been fantastic, but to come away with nothing is what you get when you're down there.”

Luke Shiels added United would take confidence from the performance.

“It is never nice to play 94 minutes at 0-0 and defend as well as we did and then lose in the last minute,” he said.

“Everyone gave it everything and it is disappointing. We defended well as a team.

“It wasn't pretty, but we were still in the game and just needed a chance. We played very well as a team.

“We take confidence from what we have done in the the last two weeks against two top teams.”

Chester enjoyed plenty of possession throughout, but United defended resolutely, restricting the high-flying hosts to half chances at best.

Cameron Gregory turned a first half effort from Weeks wide of the post, before getting behind Darren Stephenson's swerving effort towards the break.

United's only real chance fell to Jordan Burrow in the 66th minute - with home keeper Harry Tyrer all the way behind his instinctive 30-yard volley.