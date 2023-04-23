Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse praises grit of players following draw at Curzon Ashton

Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse praise the grit of his players after a battling 2-2 draw at Curzon Ashton.

The Pilgrims played the majority of the game a man down after Tom Nixon’s first half dismissal.

But United led 2-1 at the break before settling for a more than creditable draw.

“The referee made a decision that I didn't get and it was backs against the wall,” said Culverhouse.

Boston United battled to a good draw at Curzon Ashton.

“The players were magnificent, it's always hard being a man down. Cam Gregory was superb and came for everything. He has been excellent since he joined us.

“The referee said he (Nixon) made no attempt at the ball, but they were both scraping for the ball, so I can’t work that one out

“He is a young player and he will learn, young players just have to learn and get better and better

“We stood up to the pressure really welI and I was delighted with the performance,”

Culverhouse also hailed the group of players for securing league survival after the club’s poor first half of the season.

“This group has done really well and the togetherness has got us through,” he said. “You're only as strong as your dressing room and we have a strong one now

“We were in a whole and it's been hard because we had to change the whole squad really and get the right players in to give us some energy, because we were lacking it.

“It’s been a struggle and a long one, but I'm glad we are finally there.

“The planning has started for next season and we have got our targets.

“It's about recruiting really well. We have to make sure our recruitment is right in the summer.”

United round-off their season on Saturday at home to AFC Telford United.

It is a game which Culverhouse says will help make up his mind on who will be retained and released.

“Players are still playing for places next week,” he added.

“We will have chats after the game so everyone knows where they stand going into the summer

“That's the nature of the beast, some people will move on and some will stay and then we will bring in the right ones to complement the players who stay.

