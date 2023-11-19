Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse urges side to bounce back after FA Trophy defeat at Coalville Town

Frustrated Boston boss Ian Culverhouse wants a positive response from his side following their FA Trophy exit at Coalville Town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jai Rowe had handed the Pilgrims a 61st minute lead at Owen Street, only for Elliot Putman to equalise from the penalty spot 13 minutes later.

United scored their first four penalties in the shootout, but Brad Nicholson and Jordan Richards both missed the target as the Pilgrims surrendered a 4-2 lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teams ended with 10 men apiece after debutant Sam Essien and Coalville’s Jake Doyle-Charles were dismissed deep into stoppage time.

“The performance was good, especially in the second half,” he said.

“We moved the ball with more purpose behind it.

“We were too slow in the first half and a bit too pedestrian.

“We should have been a couple up prior to us scoring. We have to dust ourselves down and come back strong in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is really important that we come back from this. We have got to respond the right way and I know this group will because they have been outstanding.”

It was not an easy afternoon for the Pilgrims, missing first choice strikers Kelsey Mooney and Jimmy Knowles through injury, with stand-in Oliver Wilson suffering a 35th minute dislocated shoulder.

Tom Edge missed a glorious chance at the end of a tight first half, although the Pilgrims did go ahead when Rowe fired home just after the hour,

Coalville levelled when Putman converted from the spot after Cameron Gregory fouled Wes York.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Essien’s foul in stoppage time sparked a melee - with Doyle-Charles ad Essien seeing red.