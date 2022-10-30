Ian Culverhouse says Boston are giving themselves no chance with the woeful defending.

The Pilgrims served up another performance littered with defensive deficiencies at the weekend as Kurt Willoughby, Anthony Dudley and Declan Weeks handed Chester FC an unassailable 3-0 half-time lead.

Peterborough United loanee Gyamfi cut the deficit on his debut and Sam McLintock added a stunning late second as United's rally came up just short.

“It is becoming a reoccurring habit and we have to sort it out,” he said.

“It was too easy for them to score goals against us. We have to work hard to score and we are just giving away goals.

“Something has got to change and that is down to me and the staff, we have to get it right.

“We can't keep chasing games like we are. We asked a lot of questions in the second half and showed desire and intensity.

“We passed the ball much quicker in the second half, but sometimes it's easy to be brave when you're 3-0 down.

“The first half was not acceptable. We have got to give ourselves a chance in games and we are not at the moment.

“We’re making errors at the wrong time and we need to have clear calm heads.”