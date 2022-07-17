Paul Cox is happy with fitness levels and how his squad is coming together.

He was speaking after watching the Pilgrims bag an encouraging 0-0 draw with a strong Nottingham Forest U23 side at the weekend.

“It was a really good test and we got a lot out of it such as game time and fitness levels,” he said.

“We won't get too carried away with pre-season, but the team is coming together now.

“It is early days but there’s a good bond amongst the players.

“Both teams showed a bit of rust in the final third, but that is probably to be expected. All I’m concerned about at this stage is that we are conditioned for the beginning of the season.

“There are things we need to work on. We had some good individual performances but, more importantly, an understanding of what we want from the players and how we get there.

“I'm really pleased with the run out, it was tough on the players in the heat.”

The side featured three new signings - Jean Leroy Belehouan, Tom Solanke and Micah Obiero.

And Cox admitted he likes what he saw, saying: “Jean is a big strong athlete who will get better. He looked comfortable today.

“We had some fantastic reports on Tom. He only met his team-mates on Thursday so to come in against really good opposition is a positive.

“Micah is one that has been on our radar for a while and we have just got it over line.

“He is young and has a lot of potential.

“When we get him into our environment and fitter and sharper, and in a routine of what we do, then we think we have a player on our hands.”

United face Notts County on Wednesday evening with Cox knowing his boys will be in for a tough night.

“They are a terrific club who will be looking to get promotion this season,” Cox added.

“It will be a really tough test for us but that is what I want from pre-season.