Paul Cox wants consistency from his side as well as flexibility as they plot a promotion-winning campaign.

The Pilgrims are aiming to mount another promotion push following last season’s play-off final heart-break against York City.

And Cox knows that his players will need to show plenty of consistency and resilience to meet those aspirations.

“There has been a huge turnaround with new faces and it will take a bit of time before we get the consistency out of them,” said Cox.

“We've had some tough encounters against really good non-league clubs in pre-eason and I've seen really good things from individuals we have brought in.

“It is about getting them to gel as a team and that will start this week in training and how we go about things moving forward.

“We will work on shape in and out of possession and get them really working. The mindset has been really good in pre-season.”

Cox is expecting a very tough season ahead and knows adaptability is going to be another key factor in the success or failure of United’s campaign.

“It is an uncompromising and tough league,” he added. “I’ve tried to put a squad together that can be flexible in the way we play.

“We have to go to the likes of Fylde and play on bowling green pitches, but we also have to go away to teams and be resolute, strong, organised and mentally resilient.

“I want us to play good attacking football, but sometimes you have to go away from home and do the basics really well to get anything out of the game.

“Every game will be different and have different merits, but hopefully we have put a squad together that can evolve and play different ways.

“I want us to have an understanding going into each game about how we can win a game. There will be a lot of games where we can’t just sit back, play tidy football and hope to win.

“Sometimes we have to go in and play the way we don't want to play, we have to work harder than the opposition.”

Boston will open up the season at Southport on Saturday with Cox understandably keen to come away with victory.

But, win or lose, the experienced boss is keen to look at the bigger picture.

“The league doesn’t start to take shape until Christmas time and I won’t be getting excited or look at the table until then,” he added.

“I want us to get off to a good start but it never worries me if we don't.

“At nearly every club I have been at we have achieved our goals at the end of the season.

“It will be a really tough game, they are a club who are always up there.