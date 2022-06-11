Boston United boss Paul Cox raids former club for attacker

Paul Cox has raided former club Kettering Town to sign attacker Jordon Crawford.The 25-year-old, known for his battling qualities, has become Boston United's latest summer signing.

Cox know all about the former Corby Town and Harborough Town hitman after managing him at Latimer Park before his mid-season move to the Pilgrims.

"Having worked with Jordon before, I well aware of the qualities he possesses,” Cox told bufc.co.uk.

Boston United have signed Jordon Crawford. Photo: Peter Short

"His tremendous work ethic, desire and application – and directness as a player – will make him a real fans' favourite.”

"He had a tremendous season last year and now I am looking for Jordon to take his game to the next level."