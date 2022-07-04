Boston United boss Paul Cox says club are in a good place following last year's play-off final defeat

Paul Cox is happy with where Boston United are at right now - with season tickets selling well and the mood high amongst the squad.

United were beaten in the National League North play-off final at York City - but Cox insists they have quickly put the pain behind them

“It is always a horrible position to move from when you are beaten in a play-off final, ”he said.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It took a bit of time to get over it but I have been in the game a long time now and we are back to work.

We have worked really hard in the summer. The players we have kept from last year have come back in good condition and they look fresh metally which is really good.

“The one thing we don’t want is to have a hangover from last year. We're all looking forward to the season.

“Season tickets have improved immensely from last year, there's lots to do but the club is in a good place.”

And the boss admits he’s pretty pleased with the shape of his squad so far.

“There have been changes in the squad, some our doing, and some players moving on for ‘bigger things’ and for a change,” he added.

“There is excitement about the group. We have got a pre-season that will test us in every way.

“We have kept a good nucleus. There are some we would have liked to keep but we understand, as a club, that there are people out there who will pay a little bit more and players are ambitious to play at a higher level.