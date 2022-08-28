Boston United boss Paul Cox urges players to cope with the pressure at home

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Cox wants to see his players embrace home pressure and build the foundations for an improved season.

The Pilgrims have endured a tough start to the season including a couple of drubbings at home.

But Cox is backing United to turn around their sluggish start - if they work hard.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think it will all come,” he said. “We need to play under pressure and to be able to cope under pressure.

"For that we have to now become more dominant at home and if we do that we will give ourselves a good platform to build on.

"We will get through this blip and we will progress.”

Cox is also keen to see a change of luck help his side out after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Scarborough was blighted by the rub of the green not going their way.

"I want us to create our own luck in the final third,” he added

“There are things we can get a lot better at. I want us to be ruthless enough to make it go in when a shot hits the post or is cleared off the line.

"I've said to the boys it's been a tough start but we can lay some foundations down and improve at home in front of our own fans.

"We have to make sure we do better to close games down when we have worked so hard to get ahead.”

Defender Jean Leroy Belehouan said the boys had to dig in now to climb up the table.

“We just need a bit of luck in front of goal now,” he said. “Scarborough was one of those days, but we are getting closer and closer.

"We could have won the game but it is just one those things

“We have got to dig in now just to kick on. It is important that we kick on now and get the results.

“It hasn't been the start that we wanted, we just want to kick on up the table now.

“I feel I have been steady personally and the lads and boss have really helped me. It’s helped bring out my confidence.

“We could have won the game at Scarborough, but we were strong and solid. They didn’t really hurt us. Away from home it was a good point, it was a fair point.

"It is disappointing we didn’t hold the lead for longer but it is one of those things and we tried to put it behind us and go on and win the game.