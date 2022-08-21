Boston United boss Paul Cox vows to take firm action following home drubbing by Chorley

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Cox has vowed to take action following the club's heavy defeat to Chorley.

Goals from Jon Ustabasi and Connor Hall had Chorley in control by the mid-point of the first half.

Sam Long saved a Hall penalty seven minutes after the break, before Ustabasi and Billy Whitehouse wrapped up the game.

Jordon Crawford added a late consolation for the Pilgrims to stretch United's home scoring run to 31 games.

“Everything we did well on Tuesday we didn't do well at the weekend, especially in the first stages of the game.

“We kept the same side, it was exactly the same side and that is not good enough.

“The buck stops with me and I will do something about it .

“The first two goals I can take, tactically and technically having a bad day but when people outrun you and their desire is more than ours then I have to do something about it.

“I will defend players all day long but the buck stops with me and I’ll do something about it to make sure things like that don't happen again.

“I have got some huge decisions to make and I’ll make them and see where we are next weekend.

“I am not putting up with that. It is going to be a busy week for me.”

Chorley edged in front in the 21st minute when Ustabasi headed home from Whitehouse’s cross.

Ustabasi turned provider as Hall doubled Chorley’s advantage three minutes later.

United found brief respite but conceded a penalty seven minutes after half-time, with Ben Pollock hauling down Hall. Sam Long, however, produced a fine save to deny Hall from the spot.

Ustabasi headed home his second on 71 minutes before Whitehouse made it four with 15 minutes to go.

Crawford added a consolation on a dire day for United.

Boston United have snapped up Salford City striker Colin Oppong on an initial month-long youth loan deal.