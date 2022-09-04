Boston United boss Paul Cox wants players to improve decision making as wait for a win still goes on

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Cox says Boston United are paying the price for making poor decisions.

The Pilgrims were beaten 3-2 at Darlington to leave them on a seven game win-less streak - their worst run since 2007.

They did themselves no favours after Lebrun Mbeka’s first half red card led to a second half collapse.

“It is what it is at the minute,” said Cox. “There are margins and one per cents that are costing us.

“I look back at Scarbrough and the shot that was cleared off the line. We should have been more aggressive and made sure it went in, then we would have gone on to win the game.

“I look back to the Kettering game and missing a penalty at 1-0 up. Someone doesn’t do their job from a restart and they score from the one chance they have.

“We were in control today and then one moment of madness turned the game.

“We have hit the bar at the end, it's tough to take at the minute.

“We need to build on the one per cents and make better decisions.”

It was a defeat Cox found even tougher to take after feeling his side had completely dominated the first 45 minutes.

United had led 1-0 at the break, through Matt Pollock's 20th minute penalty.

But three goals in 12 second half minutes turned the game on its head before Pollock scored in the final minute to set up a tense finish.

“The red card was the turning point,” added Cox. “We were as in control of a game as I've seen all season.

“We had two really good chances to score before the penalty and should have scored.

“Lebrun didn’t really need to go in for the tackle, never mind go in for it as he did.

“It changed the complexion of the game but we should have defended better.

“We have been in control of the game and had it taken away with a moment of madness.

“It was always going to be hard, we knew they would come at us.