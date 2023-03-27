Boston United boss praises Hull City loan man Billy Chadwick after wondergoal at Leamington

Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse praised the skill of Billy Chadwick following his wonderstrike in the 2-0 win at Leamington.

Jordan Burrow opened the scoring through Jordan Burrow before Chadwick smashed home from all of 40 yards to wrap up the victory.

“The second goal was an outstanding goal, it was an incredible bit of skill,” he said.

“That is the quality that he has. He is enjoying his football with us and is a massive part of the group.

Boston United are closing in on safety after the win at Leamington. Pic by Sally Ellis.

“It killed Leamington off and knocked the stuffing out of them. Hopefully he can continue in this form.

“The boys were outstanding. We are not safe yet. We have a tough one at Hereford and we need to go there and be right.”

Hull City loan man Chadwick said the ball had fallen just right for having a bash at goal.

“The ball dropped and I saw the keeper off his line, it was set-up perfectly and I thought ‘why not?’,” he said.

“I practise things like that in training and just went for it. I’m looking forward to seeing the highlights and hopefully I can get more goals.

“It was a six-pointer and we are delighted to have the three points.

“I missed a lot of football due to injury last year and I am loving my football at the club.”

The Pilgrims took the lead when Zak Mills stood up a decent cross to the back post and Burrow rose above Dan Meredith to power a close-range header past West Bromwich Albion loanee Ted Cann.

Although a Ben Pollock glancing header subsequently flew wide from a Chadwick corner, it was Leamington who bossed the remainder of the first half, with Dan Turner firing off target and then seeing another effort held by Cameron Gregory at his near post.

The second period saw Cann deny Chadwick from a long-range free-kick - but the Leamington keeper was soon beaten by United's on-loan Hull City star.

Chadwick seized possession around 45 yards from goal before sailing home a brilliant effort over the giant figure of Cann and into the top corner of the net.

