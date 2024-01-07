Boston United boss praises response of players in dramatic draw at Scunthorpe United

Proud Ian Culverhouse praised Boston United’s second half display in their battling 2-2 draw at Scunthorpe United.

Boston United celebrate an equaliser.

Ex-Pilgrim Danny Elliott had fired Scunthorpe into a 10th minute lead from the penalty spot only for Tom Leak to equalise in the 33rd minute.

Elliott re-established the Iron's lead three minutes before the break.

But Jacob Hazel scored a dramatic last-gasp equaliser as Boston United grabbed a share of the spoils.

“We were a bit lucky in the first half to go in just a goal down,” said Culverhouse. “They were excellent and moved us all over the pitch.

“The players felt they weren't at it in the first half and they gave a tremendous response in the second half.

“Our second half performance was very good and a high level. It will do that group the world of good because they are a young team.

“It was excellent coming back twice from behind and they didn't lose the belief.

“We are improving as the season is going along and are putting ourselves in a good position.”

Scunthorpe deservedly took a 10th minute lead when Keziah Martin tripped danger man Callum Roberts - and Elliott beat former team-mate Aaron Chapman from 12 yards.

Chapman had already been called into action to deny Roberts and Connor Smith - and he later denied Elliott and Jacob Butterfield in quick succession.

Boston gradually grew into the contest and levelled through Leak from a corner.

Elliott got Scunthorpe back in front three minutes before the break when he tapped home from close-range.

The Pilgrims responded immediately, with Hazel striking the crossbar.

Keaton Ward should have scored in the 58th minute, but screwed wide from inside the box.