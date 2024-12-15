Boston United boss says his side must improve in both boxes

Graham Coughlan feels Boston are lacking a goal threat after they were beaten 1-0 at Forest Green Rovers.

Frustrated Graham Coughlan knows Boston United must sharpen up in both boxes if they are to have any chance of survival.

The Pilgrims slipped to a 1-0 defeat at title-chasing Forest Green Rovers after Harvey Bunker's 36th minute effort proved to be the difference.

It leaves United five adrift of safety and with the second worst goal difference in the National League.

“It is a defeat, we haven’t won or got anything from the game,” reflected Coughlan.

“It was a really bad and naive goal to concede.

“We don't carry a big enough threat in front of goal and that needs to be addressed. It was a reasonably good performance, but we have come away with nothing.

"Hard luck stories don't get you points or success in the game

“It's ok being in games but you have got to cause them issues and ask them questions, to work the keeper, and we didn't ask them enough questions.

“The game is about both boxes. We switched off and it was a poor goal to concede. You don't get away with mistakes against top teams.”

United boss Graham Coughlan made two changes to his side ahead of kick-off, with newest recruit Dan Adshead handed his debut in midfield, alongside a recall for fit-again Cameron Green.

Aidan Stone made saves to deny Christian Doidge, Bunker and Adam May as Forest Green carried the greater threat early on.

Their breakthrough arrived nine minutes before the break when Bunker lashed home at the back post after meeting a knockdown into his path.

United showed more attacking intent after the break, with Pemi Aderoju heading off target after Connor Teale had nodded down Green's long ball forward.

Jamie Robson produced a terrific block to divert a goalbound Jai Rowe effort behind for a corner, while Marriott's diving header was ruled out for a combination of handball and offside.

Keeper Ward cleaned out Aderoju as the United striker raced towards goal, but with the referee playing an advantage, Adam Marriott crashed his drive against the post from 20 yards with two minutes to go.