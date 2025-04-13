Boston United are now five points clear of the relegation places after victory over Altrincham. Pic: Tim Hoff.

Delighted Graham Coughlan wants Boston United to keep pushing on towards National League safety.

The on-song Pilgrims gave themselves a crucial five point buffer on the drop zone after Frankie Maguire’s goal sealed a 1-0 victory over Altrincham on Saturday.

But Coughlan is warning that his troops must keep pushing hard in the final four games of the season.

“It is up to the lads to keep driving the standards and the culture,” he said. “They have got to keep pushing.

“They are a great bunch of lads who work really hard and are honest.

“It was a really professional performance. There’s a real togetherness and spirit amongst the lads. It’s really pleasing to have such a good hardworking honest group.

“The position they were in really hurt them because they are genuine people. We have to keep pushing. Let's get another clean sheet, another win, another performance, more goals for the attackers.

“We can't just rest and think we have done it. Hopefully it's an upward trajectory from now on.”

Maguire struck in the 26th minute, following a brilliant Jacob Hazel assist, to hand United all three points at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

United were unchanged from their midweek success over Aldershot Town but it was the visitors who made the brighter start.

Regan Linney rattled the post and Cameron Gregory made a brilliant save on the follow-up to deny Kosylo.

United responded strongly and Connor Teale's effort on the spin cleared Caleb Ansen's crossbar, before Jai Rowe saw a header clip the top of the post - with Ansen grabbing the loose ball.

The Pilgrims edged ahead when Maguire clinically fired home.

Ansen subsequently denied Dylan Hill and Hazel to keep Altrincham in the contest at half-time.

Callum Dolan fired narrowly off target for the visitors on the stroke of half-time, but the second half was a cagier affair, with chances at a premium.

Altrincham probably should have levelled in the 72nd minute when substitute James Jones fired over the top from 12 yards.

United held on relatively stress-free thereafter to move a step nearer to survival.