Ian Culverhouse with assistant Paul Bostock : Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse has received the wage budget that he requested, it was been revealed by United chairman David Newton.

Boston United chairman David Newton says the club will not break the bank in a bid to guarantee National League survival.

The Pilgrims chairman revealed the club has seen a big hike in their wage budget following last season’s dream promotion.

But the ambitious chairman admitted United have taken their budget to the limit.

“There has been a big increase in the playing budget, but we won't break the bank,” Newton told BBC Radio Lincolnshire

“We will, I guess, have one of the smaller budgets but it's as much as we can do, no doubt we will push it more.

“We are trying to keep with the budget we have set. We were able to give Ian (Culverhouse) the budget he asked for, time will tell if it's going to be good enough.

“We have learned over the years that it’s not about the budget, it's about having the right players with the right attitude, building the right team spirit and having the right coach and we had that last season.

“We are hopeful the same will carry us through this season. It is about using the budget wisely and character is the key thing.

“Once you get the dressing room right that's worth half a dozen or more points this season.”

Newton is now looking forward to an exciting season ahead as the Pilgrims rub shoulders with a host of former EFL clubs.

And he remains confident that United have assembled a competitive squad ahead of what they hope will be a season of consolidation.

“I am really looking forward to the new season to be honest,” he added. “It's only just dawned on me how much hard work the last few seasons have been.

“You're starting from losing in the play-offs and wondering if we are going to make it, this year we have made it and we have new challenges and new clubs to visit.

“We don't want to go back down. The key to that is the fact we have kept the bulk of the squad together

“Getting key players signed up early is key and that is what we managed to do. We have made some good young additions, which is what Ian wants.

