Boston United chairman thanks fans for support as season-tickets for new season go on sale

Boston United chairman David Newton has thanked the fans for their backing as season-tickets go on sale for the new season.

Season ticket sales are now under way with 'early bird' discounts available through to May 31 to all purchasers.

He also confirmed that gate prices will increase by £1 due to rising costs.

Newton said: "Although we remain disappointed with our overall performance last season on the pitch, we are very positive about the campaign ahead.

"Ian made the necessary changes to make us very competitive towards the end of the season, and we look forward to building on that success as we move forward under the new hybrid training model for the 2023-2024 season.

"The support home and away last season was absolutely brilliant, and I cannot thank everyone enough for playing their part in helping the turnaround on the pitch.

"After very careful consideration, we have made the very difficult decision to increase gate ticket prices by £1 for the 2023-2024 season. We are acutely aware that everyone is being impacted by the rising costs of energy and food, but so is the club.

“Staffing costs are also rising significantly as the national living wage has had a huge (and justified) hike this year. We have held the ticket prices for a while, so we felt that we have no alternative but to try to offset the rising costs for the club.

"However, we still have one of the lowest ticket prices when compared to the other 'bigger clubs' in National League North, with a comparable stadium.

"The 'earlybird' discount package for season ticket purchases for ALL supporters remains (you may recall they have been reserved for current season ticket holders in past seasons). The family tickets also offer an extremely cost effective way of following the Pilgrims.

"Once again, I would like to thank everyone for the unbelievable support over the past season.

"The move to the new Jakemans Community Stadium has been successful, with gates holding up very well compared to last season, despite the very poor start – thank you!”