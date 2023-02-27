First team coach Joe Simpson is confident Boston United are showing signs of improvement.

United were held to a 0-0 draw by Peterborough Sports at the weekend, giving them four points and two clean sheets from the last two.

And, although the Pilgrims were unable to bag victory, Simpson is content with how things are now progressing.

“We played well and controlled the majority of the game and territory, as well as chances,” he said.

“We always had the intent to try and win it and we went on the front foot, but we couldn't quite unlock the door.

“We are getting there. There are signs to be optimistic and it’s about trying to keep it rolling in the next game.

Simpson was also happy with his side’s improved defending.

“We have said if we stay in games we always have a chance of winning them because of the quality we have,” he said.

“We have become more resolute in our defending. Apart from one good save I can’t remember the keeper having too much to do.

“A month ago we would have lost it and not got the clean sheet or pushed for the winner.

“The boys are sticking at it and there is belief in the group now.

“There is pressure on us. The boys feel pressure because we all want to win.

“There was disappointment in the dressing room that we didn’t win the game, which says how far we have come.”

Ex-Pilgrim Peter Crook thwarted Ethan Sephton before the break - with Cameron Gregory denying former United loanee Jordan Nicholson in the second half.

Chances were at a premium early on, despite a strong United start, but it was Gregory who had to produce the first real save to deny Maniche Sani's glancing header. Nicholson then cleared the crossbar with a subsequent effort from the edge of the penalty area.

United threatened with Jake Wright glancing a header wide from a Sam McLintock free-kick and Crook denying Sephton with a good low save to his left.