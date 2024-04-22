Boston United coach hails a deserved National League North play-off spot

Boston United ended the season in sixth place. Pic: Lee Keuneke.

The Pilgrims wrapped up sixth spot with a 2-0 win at Hereford FC, setting up an eliminator play-off at Alfreton Town.

And United’s first team coach believes it was nothing more than the club deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The season was about how we progressed and making sure we stuck to who we are, what we believe in and the way we want to play,” he said.

“We wanted to see where we were at the end of the season and I am delighted for the boys, they deserve it.

“Sixth is right because that’s where we finished and the table doesn't lie. It would have been a travesty if we hadn't got into the playoffs.

“It was about how we progressed this season and building on last year in the best way we could and we have done that this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excellent first half saves from Cameron Gregory to deny Jason Cowley and Andy Williams laid the platform for United's eventual success, with Jordan Richards and Jai Rowe striking in quick succession after the break.

The result booked a trip to Alfreton Town in Tuesday evening's eliminator.

The Pilgrims were unchanged from their midweek victory over Banbury United, although Sam Smart replaced Keziah Martin on the bench, who was carrying a knock.

United had the better territory in the first half - but the clearer chances fell to the home side. Gregory saved from Cowley and Williams - while a Williams effort clipped the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowe rolled a bouncing ball wide for the Pilgrims, who also went close through Jimmy Knowles, who was only denied by a Curtis Pond save.

The Pilgrims edged in front when Rowe and Zak Mills combined to roll the ball across for Richards to slam home at the second attempt from 10 yards - high beyond Pond's grasp.

Thirteen minutes later, United made the game safe when Knowles turned provider down the right before cutting the ball back for Rowe to finish across the dive of Pond from 12 yards.