United, who were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Scarborough Athletic at the weekend, remain in the hunt for a play-off place going into the last game of season.

And it is a position which Simpson believes leaves the club in a strong position, no matter how it turns out.

“We are in a position where we can still get to where we want to be and that is an outstanding effort,” he said.

“It was a standing start in the summer and almost a brand new team, so for us to be in this position, the players deserve a lot of credit, We will only be better for it whatever happpens.

“Scarborough are a good side. They turned up and had a right go at us. They have good players and a good maanger and we had to be at it to stay with them.

“We didn’t impose our game in the second half, which is diaspapointing. We would have taken this at the start of the season.

"The boys have done exceptionally well and deserve credit for being here at this stage of the season.”

Kelsey Mooney and Jacob Hazel were denied in quick succession by Ryan Whitley in the first half, but Scarborough squandered late chances through Harry Green, Kole Hall and Finlay Barnes.

United boss Ian Culverhouse had made four changes ahead of kick-off, with Hazel handed his first start since February 3.

It was the visiting Seadogs who threatened first, with York City loanee Barnes dragging an effort wide of Cameron Gregory's far post.

Ex-Pilgrims' loanee Ryan Whitley made a tremendous double save to deny Mooney and Hazel moments later, while Mooney later turned a Lucien Mahovo cross wide at the back post.

In a second half punctuated by numerous substitutions and yellow cards, Hazel lifted an early effort too high following Jimmy Knowles' assist.

Boro came on strongly, with Gregory denying ex-Pilgrim Frank Mulhern, before Green blazed over from 12 yards, Hall rounded Gregory to crash an effort into the side-netting and Barnes volleyed off target at the back post as United rode their luck.