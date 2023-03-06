Boston United coach hails work-rate of side after draw at Kidderminster Harriers

Joe Simpson hailed Boston United’s tireless work-rate after their 0-0 weekend draw at Kidderminster.

The defences were very much on top as United frustrated their full-time opponents.

United's Cameron Gregory preserved the visitors' point with a good save in stoppage time to thwart Zak Brown - but the Pilgrims were not unduly troubled throughout.

“It was nice to see the game out,” the first team coach said. “The group of players have been exceptional of late.

Boston United picked up an impressive point at Kidderminster Harriers. Pic Chris Bray.

“To come here against a full-time side and produce that performance and a clean sheet is a massive point.

“We believe in the group we have and they are sticking together.

“We frustrated them and have something to show for it which is massive.

“We are defending well from the front and making it difficult for teams to play through us.

“The boys are working their socks off and I'm pleased they got another reward from it.

“To see the game out was important to keep the run going.

“It is one game at a time and another point on the board. It’s about our game and what we do.

“We have to keep fighting for points and we have to be at it.”

United were unchanged from their victory over Chorley in midweek, with fit-again Keenan Ferguson replacing Tom Solanke on the bench.

Boston's clearest chance fell to Atkinson, meeting a Tom Nixon cross from the right, with Palmer producing a flying save to deny the Pilgrims.

United lost the services of Jake Wright to injury, moments after Krystian Pearce had limped off after his own clash with Wright.

Harriers went close with Jack Bearne's deflected effort being held by Gregory, while ex-Pilgrim Ashley Hemmings dragged an effort off target after meeting Caleb Richards' cutback from the left.

United's best chance after the break fell to Shiels, but he could only scissor an effort too high of the target after meeting Tom Platt's nod-down from a Billy Chadwick corner.