Boston United coach Joe Simpson knows his side must build on good start to the season

Joe Simpson knows Boston United must build on their good start to the National League North season.

The Pilgrims edged past Chester 1-0 at the weekend to leave them sixth in the early table with five wins from their opening ten matches.

Cameron Gregory saved a Declan Weeks penalty in the 50th minute, before the game swung in United’s favour five minutes later when Liam Edwards was dismissed for a second bookable offence after conceding a penalty.

It allowed Martin Woods to slot home as United recorded their latest win.

Boston United celebrate the winner. Pic by Tim Hoff.

“We need to stay in and around the top 7-10 paces and see where it takes us,” said United’s first team coach.

“We believe this group will get better and better. There will be bumps along the road, there will be days where we don't get to the level we want to do, but when we get to that level we believe we can be a match for anybody.

“It is not how you start, it's how you finish. It is a good start and now we have to build on it.”

United were let off the hook when the diminutive Iwan Murray steered home from close-range - only for Charlie Caton to be penalised for a soft coming together with Gregory.

Edwards had been carded in the eighth minute for hauling down Jimmy Knowles - and it would prove crucial.

Chester were presented with a glorious chance to take the lead five minutes after the break when Tyler Knowles clipped substitute Connor Evans - but Gregory produced a strong hand to keep out Weeks' high spot-kick.

United took full advantage and once Edwards had scythed down Ward in the box, the Chester defender was handed his marching orders and Woods drove the Pilgrims into the lead.

Chester threw caution to the wind, but the United backline repelled everything thrown at them - and had the better chances in the closing stages.