Boston United coach not getting carried away controlled win over Southport

Boston Town celebrate during the win over Southport. Pic: Tim Hoff.

Jai Rowe, Jacob Hazel and Keziah Martin scored the all-important goals as Boston United moved into the National League North play-off places.

“We have a competitive squad with different weapons and attributes.,” said.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground and take it one game at a time.

“We needed to find a spark and once we did we started to cause them problems.

“From the 22nd minute onwards we looked a proper side. We want to keep learning as we go, we have got into controlled positions before and let ourselves down but we can kill teams off now.

“It is important we take our chances when they come and our quality shone throughout the game.

“Today was about control, it’s important we show different ways of playing and winning our way.”

United had enjoyed plenty of early territory, but found a well-drilled Southport side a tough nut to crack.

Their breakthrough arrived when Rowe headd home from a Martin Woods cross.

United should have doubled their lead before half-time, but Jimmy Knowles swept Michael Bostwick's inviting cross against the post from close-range.

Southport had chances either side of the break, through Richie Bennett and Jack Doyle, but United remained resolute and doubled their advantage 17 minutes into the half when Woods headed down Nicholson's long throw and Hazel hooked home his fifth goal in Boston colours.

Morgan, already booked, soon hauled back marauding substitute Deji Sotona to receive a second yellow - leaving the visitors with a mountain to climb.