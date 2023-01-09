Boston United coach says Pilgrims must cut out costly individual errors

First team coach Joe Simpson says Boston United must cut out the stupid errors.

United celebrate a late point. Pic: Russell Dossett.

Scott Pollock’s injury-time penalty rescued a point for the Pilgrims in a 2-2 draw at home to Gloucester City.

But United were once again left counting the cost after conceding two horror goals at the back.

“Being 2-1 down in the 91st minute and equalising makes it a point gained,” he said.

“But In the context of the game, territorially, possession and chances, we have dominated but given two ridiculous goals away and it’s two points dropped.

“It is happening too often and we can't keep putting ourselves in difficult situations from individual errors, it is killing us.

“The boys know it and it's something that has to stop because it's a reoccuring theme.

“We have to put a run together now and get out of the situation.

We have to build on it. The run we are on isn’t acceptable.

“We are trying to put it right and hopefully this can be the start of a positive run now we have stopped the rot.”

The match started in monsoon-like conditions - but the sun was shining by the time United took a 23rd minute lead.

Debutant Billy broke from his own half, exchanged passes with Tre Mitford, before advancing and beating Brandon Hall from 20 yards with a brilliant finish.

The visitors levelled a dozen minutes later when Matt McClure charged down Sam Long's attempted clearance - and Ben Pollock inadvertently poked the loose ball into the path of Dominic McHale to finish from 18 yards into an unguarded net.

Gloucester went ahead in first half stoppage time when Tommy O'Sullivan kept a loose ball alive and Tope Obadeyi swept home from close-range.

City's Hall made a fine double save after the break to deny Chadwick and then Pollock - and despite plenty of endeavour, it appeared United would taste defeat once again.

