Jake Wright scored in both halves as Boston United overturned a losing position to grab a crucial victory over Chorley on Tuesday evening.

The Pilgrims had trailed to Harvey Smith's 22nd minute opener, but levelled two minutes before half-time through Wright.

Wright and Billy Chadwick subsequently scored inside the opening eight minutes of the second half and although Connor Hall reduced the arrears with 12 minutes to play, United held on.

An absorbing contest saw the play-off chasers entertain a United side doing their utmost to climb away from immediate danger.

Boston United boosted their survival hopes with a win over Chorley.

Matt Urwin, so often a barrier between United and success against Chorley, excelled to keep out a flying Luke Shiels header early on, following Sam McLintock's free-kick delivery.

Chorley took the lead midway through the half when Smith turned the ball home from close-range after United had failed to deal with Ollie Shenton's set-piece delivery.

United responded and Adam Henley made a brilliant block to deny Chadwick, before Urwin produced a fabulous stop to deny the Hull City loanee.

United were undeterred and levelled in the 43rd minute when Wright wriggled through to angle a fine equaliser beyond Urwin's grasp.

Boston seized control after the break. Chadwick's corner bobbled around the Chorley box and Wright backheeled the Pilgrims into a 51st minute lead.

Chadwick subsequently powered through to beat Urwin low to his left after Chorley's defence had parted accommodatingly.

Chorley rallied, with Jon Ustabasi slamming one effort wide and Scott Wilson rattling the post from 18 yards.

Hall did cut United's lead with a dozen minutes to play but the Pilgrims stood firm - despite a bombardment in the closing stages.

It was in fact United who should have scored again, with substitute Tre Mitford clean through but only able to angle a drive wide of Urwin's far post.

Chorley (4-2-3-1): Matt Urwin; Adam Henley (Justin Johnson 59), Scott Leather, Harvey Smith, Scott Wilson (Adam Blakeman 82); Mike Calveley, Joe Nolan; Billy Whitehouse, Ollie Shenton (Harry Scarborough 59), Jon Ustabasi; Connor Hall. Subs (not used): Callum Schorah, Steven Drench (gk).