Boston United complete signing of former Leicester City and Kettering Town keeper

Boston United have completed the signing of former Leicester City and Kettering Town goalkeeper Rhys Davies, writes Craig Singleton.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 11th July 2022, 10:00 am
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 10:00 am
Former Leicester City and Kettering Town keeper Rhys Davies will be part of Boston United's play-off push.
Former Leicester City and Kettering Town keeper Rhys Davies will be part of Boston United's play-off push.

The 22-year-old has put pen-to-paper following Saturday’s behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against Corby Town, which the Pilgrims won 3-0.

“We have had goalkeepers training with us over a period of time,” said United boss Paul Cox, who also confirmed that a second goalkeeper will be arriving soon.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

“Rhys is potentially a top class goalkeeper who could go and play at a really high level. We are pleased to get that over the line.

“We are going to bring another goalkeeper in, because I want two that are going to be really competitive with each other.

“It’s all been under control and we knew which direction we were heading in.”​​​​​​​

Leicester CityBoston UnitedCorby TownPaul Cox