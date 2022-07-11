Boston United complete signing of former Leicester City and Kettering Town keeper

Former Leicester City and Kettering Town keeper Rhys Davies will be part of Boston United's play-off push.

The 22-year-old has put pen-to-paper following Saturday’s behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against Corby Town, which the Pilgrims won 3-0.

“We have had goalkeepers training with us over a period of time,” said United boss Paul Cox, who also confirmed that a second goalkeeper will be arriving soon.

“Rhys is potentially a top class goalkeeper who could go and play at a really high level. We are pleased to get that over the line.

“We are going to bring another goalkeeper in, because I want two that are going to be really competitive with each other.