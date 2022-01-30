Boston United debutant Ben Sault a 'raw' talent tipped for a bright future

Ben Sault. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox believes 'raw' talent Ben Sault has the potential to build a good future at Boston United.

The 19-year-old made his debut in Saturday's 4-0 victory over Chester and, albeit a little later than planned, impressed the manager.

Former Leicester City and Lincoln City youth teamer Sault has made the step up from the United Counties League, where he's been turning out for Oadby.

But Cox, who brought him in on trial when Kettering manager, finally got his man.

"He came to us at Kettering. He's young boy and he's a bit raw but he's dynamic," Cox said.

"His fitness levels are unbelievable and he has the desire and application to be a very good player.

"I was a little but nervous for him (coming on) because even though we were 4-0 up there's still a little bit of anxiety for a young player (to make their debut).

"But he went on, put his foot in a few times, which is what he's good at, and looked composed on the ball.

"He's a good young player we're looking to bring through and hopefully he'll be with us for a while."

Sault was due to link up with United ahead of Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Farsley, but his car broke down en route.

After that win, skipper Luke Shiels raised a few eyebrows as he gave his man of the speech in the Club 85 lounge to fans wearing a shirt with Sault's name on the back.

However, questions were answered when Saturday's teamsheet was announced.

"There was a problem with transport," Cox said.

"We'll give him leeway, he's a good kid, plays box to box.

"He needs coaching but we've got good pros here who will take him under their wing.

"He's still a baby but in this game you need good young players to be successful."

