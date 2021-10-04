Boston United duo given bans for gambling

Andi Thanoj. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's Andi Thanoj and Jay Rollins have both received bans for gambling.

Midfielder Thanoj has been hit the hardest with a five-month ban from football, while winger Rollins has been given a one-month ban.

Thanoj was found to have placed 319 bets on football matches between September 2014 and May 2020. During that period he has featured for Alfreton Town, Harrogate Town, Redditch and Boston.

He was also fined £950.

Rollins placed 438 bets placed on football matches between September 2015 and February 2020, while a Boston United player.

He was fined £500.

Pilgrims midfielder Connor Dimaio is also facing a similar charge of betting on matches, but it is understood his case is yet to be dealt with.

Since 2014, footballers in the top eight tiers of England have been banned from placing bets on all matches and passing on insider information.