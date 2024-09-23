Boston United extend loan deal with Norwich City keeper
The Norwich City custodian saw his initial stint expire following last weekend's 1-1 draw against Aldershot Town.
Craven, 19, has now extended his loan spell until mid-October and has permission to feature for the Pilgrims in the National League Cup and Emirates FA Cup during the next month.
Elsewhere, following confirmation of the new National League Cup competition, Boston United can confirm the identity of their four group stage opponents.
The Pilgrims will entertain the under-21 sides of Leeds United, Sunderland, Newcastle United and Middlesbrough over the next four months.
All matches will take place at the Jakemans Community Stadium (kick-off 7.30pm) on Tuesday October 1 v Leeds United; Tuesday November 5 v Sunderland. Tuesday December 3 v Newcastle United and Tuesday January 21 v Middlesbrough.
Boston United have been also handed an away tie in the second qualifying round of this season's FA Youth Cup.
The Pilgrims will head to Nottinghamshire to face Sherwood Colliery.
The fixture is scheduled to be played during the week of Monday September 30 - with an exact date to follow in due course.
Boston United's upcoming home fixture against AFC Fylde has been pushed back 24 hours.
The midweek match at the Jakemans Community Stadium will now take place on Wednesday October 23 (kick-off 7.45pm).
The move is to allow the midweek programme to be split between Tuesday and Wednesday as DAZN officially launch their streaming platform of the National League.
