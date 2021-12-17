Boston United facing Kidderminster Harriers with midfielder shortage

Jordan Preston came on to face Kidderminster. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United will take on Kidderminster Harriers facing a midfielder shortage.

Paul Green was taken off in the early stages of Saturday's National League North clash, also against the Harriers, at the Jakemans Community Stadium which the visitors won 2-1.

And with Andi Thanoj and Connor Dimaio both serving bans plus Jay Rollins and Milan Lalkovic both injured, Boston are short on numbers in midfield ahead of the weekend's FA Trophy contest down Pilgrim Way.

"It hasn't fully gone," manager Craig Elliott said of Green's hamstring injury.

"Obviously, he's experienced and said he felt something. He didn't want to push it any further.

"It was a blow. I would imagine (he'll be out) 10-14 days."

Dimaio is due to return on December 20 after being hit with a six-week ban for gambling, Thanoj due to return in the new year after being given a five-month suspension.

"I've been trying to get (a midfielder) in but it's a difficult time of year to recruit and hopefully we've got players who can step into that role," Elliott added.

Jordan Preston replaced Green at the weekend and, if the Pilgrims were to stick with their 3-5-2 formation, he looks the favourite to start.

Alternatively, United could revert to a 4-4-2 formation with Joe Leesley and either Fraser or Jordan Preston on the wings, or 4-4-3 with one of Leesley and the Preston brothers joining Shane Byrne and Tom Platt.

Looking forward to locking horns with Kidderminster again, Elliott said: "We want to do well in the Trophy and I am disappointed (to be beaten last week).