Boston United fall to midweek defeat at Gateshead

Boston United lost 2-0 at National League high-flyers Gateshead.

Boston United’s long midweek trip to Gateshead ended in defeat on Tuesday evening.

First half goals from Ben Radcliffe and Owen Oseni sealed a 2-0 win for the hosts at the Gateshead International Stadium.

United, who handed a debut to on-loan Notts County goalkeeper Aidan Stone, battled hard but ultimately headed home without reward.

Stone had seen his loan move rubber-stamped earlier in the day in order to make his United bow in the northeast.

Pemi Aderoju, Jacob Hazel and Tony Weston all saw chances go begging inside the opening minutes, but Gateshead soon asserted a stranglehold on proceedings.

The home side took a 16th minute lead when United failed to clear a corner and Radcliffe swivelled to fire home high at the near post.

The lead was doubled 19 minutes later when Oseni was on hand to tap the ball home from close-range following a driven cross from the left.

Jacob Butterfield was close to a third after the break for the hosts, but curled an effort narrowly wide of Stone's far post.

Tiernan Brooks, the former United loanee, made a crucial save with his legs to deny Hazel, while Adam Marriott's free-kick rippled the side-netting.