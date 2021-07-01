Boston United fan completes Pride Kit Challenge using Pilgrims shirts

Boston United fan Adam Upsall completed the Pride Kit Challenge using selection of Pilgrims shirts.

To mark Pride Month, sports fans and memorabilia collectors were tasked with raising awareness and funds by sporting a different shirt every day - following the colours of the pride flag.

"Going to football is great, we meet friends, travel all over, have a shared passion and a sense of community," Adam said.

"We have been denied the opportunity of watching Boston and doing and feeling those things since the start of last year and its been rubbish. Unimaginably rubbish.

"But I know at some stage I'll be able to again. However for some, they will still be denied the opportunity, for fear of not being accepted by those who stand on the same terrace. Some fear verbal and physical abuse and sadly that fear is not unfounded. A society problem, not a football or Boston one, but one nonetheless.

"If I can be a visible ally, by doing something like the Pride Kit Challenge online, or at work by having a rainbow lanyard for my ID Badge or on the pitch wearing rainbow laces in my boots. Then it might reduce that fear, create a safer environment and bring another supporter to the cause."

1. Day One: Red Kicking things off, Adam chose to sport this 'Portugal' away kit from United's Football League days. Buy photo

2. Day Two: Orange This early-mid 90s Paulas Benara shirt does the job, back in a time where the amber and blacks wore a deeper shade. Buy photo

3. Day Three: Yellow Adam chose this kit from 2007-08, the Pilgrims' first since being saved from the threat of liquidation. Buy photo

4. Day Four: Green This 'Greene Army' number was United's 2014-15 away shirt, worn when Dennis Greene was conveniently manager. Buy photo