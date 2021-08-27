Boston United fans can make 'huge difference' in Curzon Ashton clash, says Fraser Preston

Fraser Preston. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Fraser Preston wants Boston United to put on a show for the fans as they return to the Jakemans Community Stadium as part of a Bank Holiday Double.

And he is also backing the support in playing their part in the club’s fortunes this season.

The Pilgrims will host Curzon Ashton on Saturday (KO 3pm), hoping to improve on their 2-1 opening day home defeat to Spennymoor Town and the weekend’s 1-0 reverse at AFC Fylde.

Preston labelled that display against Moors - the first competitive game in front supporters at the new stadium - ‘not good enough’.

After playing last season behind closed doors, due to the Covid pandemic, the former Sheffield Wednesday winger is relishing the chance to entertain a crowd - and believes there will be much better to come from his side.

“It was really good to play in front of fans at last,” he said.

“I thought the fans were brilliant. They came out in their numbers and were loud - they’ll make a huge difference this year.

“Last year it was so quiet. I can’t really explain it, it was just a weird feeling.

“It’s good to have the fans in. It’s disappointing we couldn’t give them something (against Spennymoor), but hopefully we can do that when we’re back again.”