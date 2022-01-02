Boston United fans 'in the right' to boo following Alfreton defeat, says Craig Elliott

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott says the Boston United fans were 'in the right' to let their frustrations know following this afternoon's 3-2 defeat to Alfreton Town.

Boos rang out at full-time as the Pilgrims lost their third straight league game, all coming at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Chants of 'sacked in the morning' were also aimed at Elliott from the Town End during the poor performance.

"It's hard. I put my life and soul into this job and you don't like losing games," Elliott said.

"There's nobody more disappointed than me.

"Sometimes I'm a bit defensive and stand up for things, but today they're in the right. It was a poor performance and I expected better from us.

"I've got no problem with that. They pay their hard earned money, especially this time of year. Fair enough."

Defensive frailties again proved costly for seventh-place Boston who have now conceded 33 goals in 19 league games - the highest amount of any team in the top 12.

"We were poor. Really poor," Elliott continued.

"I'm pretty much in shock about it to be fair. I didn't see us being that bad today.

"Fair play to Alfreton , they played well and got into areas that hurt us, but we can't defend. You can se that.

"We look fragile physically and when you're conceding goals you're chasing games. Gaps start to open and it was a long game in the end.

"Not enough people wanted to put their bodies on the line to stop balls going in. We've got to get out of it as when you're conceding goals it's difficult to win games.

"Some players need to stand up, they're not playing to the levels they should defensively."