Boston United first team coach reflects on what might have been after defeat to Yeovil Town

Jordan Richards saw red on 17 minutes to leave Boston United up against it. Pic: Lee Keuneke

First team coach Joe Simpson believes Boston United ‘will be just fine’ if they keep showing the spirit on display in the 3-1 defeat at home to Yeovil.

The Pilgrims were beaten following a game-changing decision which saw Jordan Richards red-carded after just 17 minutes.

The controversial moment came two minutes after battling Boston had levelled and were looking good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought the boys were excellent both with 11 and 10,” said Simpson.

“The response to falling behind was outstanding. We got on the front foot, we scored and I really fancied ourselves - but the game turned on a referee's decision.

“We looked dangerous on the counter all the time and the boys adapted really well.

“We had a brilliant moment before their second goal and we kept pushing. On another day we might have turned it around, which seems crazy seeing as we played 76 mins with ten men.

“If we keep performing like that we will be just fine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yeovil took a seventh minute lead after Brett McGavin smashed home a brilliant free-kick.

United's response was swift with Sam Osborne levelling eight minutes later after a good link-up with Tony Weston.

Boston's hopes were handed a hammer blow two minutes later official Neil Hair adjudged that Richards' outstretched boot had caught Cooper to such an extent that a red card was his only option.

United felt aggrieved and proceeded to play their best football of the game, defying their one-man disadvantage. Ollie Wright in the Yeovil goal saved from Osborne following Hazel's whipped ball from the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raphael Araoye, moments before limping off injured, delivered a telling ball and McGavin swept home a fine second goal eight minutes before the break.

Yeovil's first meaningful attack of the second period brought their clinching third goal, with Jordan Young sweeping home following Sam Pearson's cutback.

There was still time for Town's Jake Wannell to receive a second yellow card with four minutes to play and Wright prevented a nervy finale for the visitors with a stunning save to keep out United sub Pemi Aderoju.