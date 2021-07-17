Boston United give injury update on Luke Shiels and Andy Butler, Elliott delighted with 'first impressions' after Lincoln City win

Luke Shiels. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United boss Craig Elliott is hopeful skipper Luke Shiels won't suffer any long-term injury issues problems.

The skipper was helped off the pitch after being on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Lincoln City's Kyrell Wheatley, which saw the Imps youngster sent off.

The injury was the only dampener on a day which saw United beat their county rivals 5-0.

But Elliott hopes his talisman won't be sidelined for long.

"He's got a nasty gash and an impact injury," Elliott explained.

"Obviously, those things could be nasty and that was your first thought.

"He's a massive player for us. Thankfully, he's ok and should be back in time for next week.

"He's a tough lad and made a few tough tackles himself first half."

Fellow defender Andy Butler was missing this afternoon after collecting an eye injury in the county cup victory at Lincoln United on Tuesday evening.

Elliott added: "He saw the doctor this week and he still had a bit of blurred vision, but hopefully he won't be too long.

"I think it's one of them, if it was a league game you might have pushed it, but there's still a bit of blood in there and blurred vision."

The third member of the walking wounded is midfielder Andi Thanoj.

"He's got a niggle with his calf but he is two or three weeks behind everyone else so he's got some catching up to do."

Reflecting on the win, Elliott added: "We played well. Friendly or no friendly I spoke to the team about first impression and you only get one chance to do that.

"With fans coming it was important they saw the players we've got and the things we've been working on.

"I think we've done that and there's lots of positives.

"I've been saying I'm really happy with the group and how we're working. There's a lot of good combinations today, two different line-ups two different combinations.

"We've got good competition for places and that's all you really want. We did well against a quality side."

