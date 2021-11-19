Boston United going 'back to basics' as they look to return to winning ways against Chorley

Danny Elliott will return from suspension. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United will be going back to basics as they look to turn their poor form around with two tough home contests.

Craig Elliot’s side entertain Chorley on Saturday and Darlington on Tuesday evening, desperate to continue their impressive home form after two frustrating away contests.

Last week’s 4-0 defeat at Chester was followed up by a 4-1 reverse at Southport on Saturday.

“They’re all big games, but after you’ve been pumped twice like that (we need a response), said manager Elliott.

“It’s not something I’ve been used to in my career, so it’s a shock to me.

“We’ve got to go back to basics and find some inner belief and be hard to play against.”

Despite those back-to-back defeats, the Pilgrims remain seventh, in the National League North play-off spots.

Boston have lost five of their seven away games, and exited the FA Cup at Stratford, this season, but it has been a different picture at the Jakemans Community Stadium where they have remained unbeaten since their opening-day defeat to Spennymoor Town.

In that time, United have won all five league contests, progressed in two cup ties and drawn with Stratford in their first meeting.

Third-place Chorley, however, will pose a stern test and they know all about victory in Lincolnshire, winning 2-0 at Boston in their first-ever game at the Jakemans Community Stadium last December.