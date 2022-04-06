Boston United have 'fingers crossed' as Jordan Burrow faces latest injury setback

Paul Cox has his 'fingers crossed' Jordan Burrow will be able to overcome his ankle injury setback in time to feature again this season.

The Pilgrims striker was subbed off just 15 minutes after coming off the bench in last night's 2-1 defeat at Chorley after being on the end of a crunching tackle by the Magpies' Andy Halls.

Burrow - who was only playing his fifth game since returning from a calf problem which kept him sidelined for three months - looks unlikely to feature in Saturday's trip to Curzon Ashton, and there are fears in the Boston camp his season may be over.

Speaking after the game, manager Cox though referee Ben Wyatt was too lenient with Halls.

"I've got to be careful what I say now," he told the club's YouTube channel.

"Clubs are making great strides at this level but some of the refereeing decisions are baffling. I'm not just talking about Jordan.

"I think it was a sending off. He followed through, the boy was off the floor and I don't think the referee was strong enough.

Jordan Burrow was injured at Chorley.

"It was a bad tackle. He (Burrow) is lucky he came off the floor as it could have been even worse.

"Fingers crossed it's not as bad as it looks."

Jon Ustabasi netted twice for the hosts at Victory park, United's ninth away defeat of the National League North campaign.

However, they remain one point away from the play-off spots.

"I thought the overall performance was good. We could have come away with at least a point," Cox added.

"But then again we've just said in there we need to be ruthless.

"The mindset's growing, we're looking a bit more resolute. In the away games we've played over the last month we've looked really resolute and solid.

"I thought we were in control of the game first half, switched off once and ball's in the back of the net.

"Once again got back into the game and once again a sloppy little goal.

"I'm gutted for the players as they worked extremely hard and gutted for the supporters as it's really humbling to see so many travel up on a Tuesday night. With the money situation in this country it's really tough.

"Overall, we're taking nothing home tonight."

