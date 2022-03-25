Boston United have set a standard ahead of Darlington trip - Cox

Boston United have set a standard they need to maintain for the rest of the season.
That is the view of manager Paul Cox, who is hoping a good run can secure a play-off spot.
The Pilgrims' 1-0 win at York City on Tuesday brought them to within goal difference of the top seven.
But it was the manner of the victory, exciting in attack and solid at the back, which Cox wants to see more of as United look to keep their promotion hopes alive.
On Saturday they travel to Darlington, another of the National League North's in-form sides.
"We've got some really tough games to go and the boys have set the standard now," said Cox said, who believes his squad have now got a winning mentality instilled into them.
"We're laying good foundations in our heads and I knew we needed that when I came in.
"We needed to erase some of the grey but the lads are putting in a shift and playing great football.
"Feet back down on the floor (after beating York) as we need to concentrate on Saturday now."
Darlington, however, will be no slouches.
The Quakers are fourth in the form guide, with four wins and a draw from the past six matches (13 points).
But United are only a place behind having collected 11 points.
Victory at York was a much-needed away win for Boston, while Darlington - who Boston beat 2-0 at home in November- have won their last three home fixtures.
