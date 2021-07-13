Boston United in a 'good place' ahead of first competitive game of the season

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott believes Boston United are in a 'good place' as they prepare to play their first competitive game of the season tonight.

The Pilgrims will face Lincoln United at Ashby Avenue in the Lincolnshire Senior Cup, with the winners travelling to Stamford in the next round.

"There's a lot of positive things to look forward to," said Elliott.

"Results, when we've played over the last couple of years have been really good and we've been going on a good journey.

"We're in a good place and we've now got a team that people talk about as genuine promotion contenders. From my side of things that's something I've always wanted to do.

"We've got the new stadium and football's back. We've recruited really well and got good players.

"If you're a Boston fan you should be in a positive frame of mind."

Tonight's fixture kicks off at 7.45pm and will be the first competitive contest in front of supporters since the county cup final defeat to Cleethorpes in March 2020.

MORE PILGRIMS: Ex-United duo join Weymouth - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Ex players on the move - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United announce squad numbers - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Matlock 3 United 2 - photo gallery

MORE PILGRIMS: United fan relives Euro 2020 Wembley semi win - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Floodlights back up - news