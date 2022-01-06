Boston United interim boss Paul Green hopes insider knowledge can help secure three points at Gloucester City

Paul Green is ready to take charge of the Pilgrims. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Interim manager Paul Green hopes his insider knowledge of the Boston United dressing room can help him hit the ground running.

The Pilgrims midfielder will fill the void left by former boss Craig Elliott, who departed on Monday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think that's the biggest thing, knowing the players early doors and what they're about and what they can deliver," said Green, whose first game will be at Gloucester City on Saturday.

"It's going to be a quick turnaround, training on Thursday then the game Saturday."

Taking over dug-out duties was a surprise for the 38-year-old former Leeds United midfielder, but he hopes to gain valuable experience.

"It came as a shock to everyone, Craig being relieved of his position," Green added.

"I was absolutely gutted when I heard the news. I knew how hard he worked behind the scenes, trying to push this club forward.

"I didn't expect it, but I got the call asking if I'd take charge until they found someone suitable for the job.

"I said yes. Obviously, it's something I'm interested in moving forward.

"I've got my UEFA B (coaching licence) and I'm just finishing off my A now.

"I've got to send a couple of things through and hopefully that'll be cornered off.

"It's a side of the game I'm interested in pursuing."

Who will be assisting Green in the dug-out is yet to be confirmed, the interim boss said he was 'ringing around' his targets as he spoke to LincolnshireWorld.com.

MORE PILGRIMS: Craig Elliott discusses his Pilgrims departure - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United name interim boss - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Chairman David Newton on Elliott's departure - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Done deals for Blades duo - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Craig Elliott the man and manager - opinion

MORE PILGRIMS: Craig Elliott leaves - news