Boston United keen to relive past glory at Leamington

Paul Green netted at Leamington last season. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott knows Leamington boss Paul Holleran will be desperate to get one over his Boston United squad.

The Brakes have often proven a tough nut for Elliott to crack, but Boston have won the past two meetings between the National League North rivals - a 4-0 victory at the New Windmill Ground last season and a 1-0 home success in the previous campaign, which saw no fewer than four red cards brandished.

United will travel to Leamington on Saturday keen to emulate their last visit, where goals from Luke Shiels, Jordan Thewlis, Paul Green and Scott Garner proved the difference.

However, Elliott knows the home dug-out will be keen for revenge.

“He’ll be trying, (to get one over us,” Elliott said.

“I get on really well with Paul and I’ve got a lot of respect for what he’s done - but he’ll definitely be trying to get one over me, no doubt.

“We beat them last year and at home before that.

“We know what to expect. Paul’s a great manager for what he does down there and we’ll show them full respect. I’m looking forward to it.”

Leamington may not be one of the promotion favourites, but they have carved out a reputation for being more than capable of beating the teams at the top end of the table over the years.

“I think most teams respect they’re difficult games against Leamington and you’re thankful if you can beat them because they’re tough,” Elliott added.

“A lot of their players have been at this level a lot of years now. The manager, he likes to be that underdog and surprise teams. He’ll do it again this year, no doubt about that.”

A ‘back to basics’ approach has helped United win their past two matches.

With Elliott adamant that a no-nonsense approach at Leamington (KO 3pm) will be his side’s best chance of claiming three points.

“Without a doubt, you’ve got to play a certain way, stand up to that physical challenge,” he said.

“It’s the National League North at the end of the day. You’ve always got to win that battle to start with.