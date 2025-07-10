Boston United kick off National League season at home to Morecambe

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Jul 2025, 09:48 BST
Boston United host Morecambe on the opening day of the National League season.
Boston United will kick-off the new National League campaign at home to relegated Morecambe on Saturday August 9.

The Shrimps dropped out of the EFL in May – and their first match back in non-league spheres will take place at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

United's first away trip sees them head to Aldershot Town one week later.

A busy opening month of the season also sees fixtures against FC Halifax Town, Eastleigh, Wealdstone and the long trek to Truro City to finish the month.

An attractive-looking journey to York City awaits on Boxing Day, while Eastleigh come to town for the first fixture of the new year.

The season concludes at home to Hartlepool United on Saturday April 25.

