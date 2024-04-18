Boston United leave play-off fate in own hands going into final day of season

Boston United go into the last game of the season with their play-off fate in their own hands.

The Pilgrims were 1-0 victors over already-relegated Banbury United at Station Approach courtesy of Hill’s 36th minute strike.

Ian Culverhouse’s side created chances aplenty - but were reliant on Hill’s first goal for the club to send them seventh ahead of the final day trip to Hereford FC.

Culverhouse had made four changes ahead of kick-off, with Lucien Mahovo recalled from his loan spell by Notts County in the build-up to the match.

The Pilgrims were close to taking a first minute lead, with Martin Woods seeing his effort repelled by home keeper James Dadge.

Woods, Hill and Keaton Ward all fired efforts off target for the Pilgrims - before HILL placed a low drive from 18 yards low to Dadge's left with nine minutes of the half remaining to hand United the lead.

Jimmy Knowles later headed a Brad Nicholson cross straight at Dadge as Boston's dominance stretched until the half-time break.

Banbury's clearest chance fell to Ken Charles in the 58th minute, who crashed high and wide when well-placed. Cameron Gregory subsequently saved from DJ Sturridge.

Jordan Richards and Woods both limped off with knocks and niggles in the second half - with Woods' replacement Michael Gyasi impressing from the bench.