Boston United let 13 players leave the club after 15th-placed finish

​Boston United have announced their retained list for the 2023/24 season – with 13 players having left for pastures new.

​Discussions remain ongoing with other members of the squad, meaning more could yet leave in the coming weeks, but for now Ian Culverhouse has made decisions on several players as well as seeing four return to their parent clubs having been on loan.

Those being released are Will Atkinson, Jordon Crawford, Jo Cummings, Keenan Ferguson, Jaanai Gordon, Tre Mitford, Tom Platt, Luke Shiels and Tom Solanke, with loanees Billy Chadwick, Tom Nixon, Sam Sanders and Finley Thorndike having gone back to their parent clubs.

Ethan Thorndike is under contract and will remain with Boston, while talks are ongoing with Jordan Burrow, Cameron Gregory, Sam McLintock, Zak Mills, Ben Pollock and Jake Wright.

Luke Shiels is leaving Boston.

And triple Player of the Year award-winner Pollock, speaking after the final day win over Telford, is keen to see the club push on next season should he be part of it.

He said: “We were comfortably safe in the end and we want to take this form into next season.

"The club’s under-performed this year and we know that Boston’s a massive club and we want to make sure we put ourselves into a position next year where we’re challenging.

"We have everything here to achieve that so it's an exciting time for the club and for sure I want to be part of it.”

*Brackley Town and Kidderminster Harriers will battle it out in the National League North play-off final on Sunday, after they came through their respective eliminators and semi-finals.

Brackley overcame Gloucester City on penalties and then beat third-placed Chester on Sunday, while Kidderminster had beaten Alfreton Town before then crushing league runners-up King’s Lynn Town 4-1 in Norfolk on Sunday.