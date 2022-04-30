Boston United let lead slip at Telford, but remain in pole position for National League North play-offs

Danny Elliott put the Pilgrims ahead in the 21st minute, completing a team move by meeting Brad Nicholson's cross to head home his 26th of the season.

But the Bucks levelled in first-half stoppage time, Jason Oswell tapping home after the hosts played a quick free kick.

Oswell saw two efforts strike the post in the second half while at the other end James Hanson's header rattled the crossbar as the two sides couldn't be separated.

However, with Spennymoor Town the only side from the seven teams below the Pilgrim to record victory in a nervy afternoon for those scanning the live tables, Paul Cox's Boston remain in pole position for a play-off spot.

Chorley's 1-1 home draw with Gloucester City means United can still mathematically catch fifth place and earn home advantage in the first round of play-off contests.

But as York City won 2-0 at Farsley Celtic to open up a three-point lead between the sixth-place Minstermen and Boston in seventh, the Pilgrims' mission now looks to be more about securing seventh than climbing the table.

In-form Alfreton remain a point behind United after a goalless draw with Chester, while Kettering Town, who drew 0-0 at AFC Fylde, and Spennymoor, beating Hereford 1-0, both trail the Pilgrims by two points.

Hereford trail Boston by five points and Southport six, both sides' hopes of a play-off spot all but over.