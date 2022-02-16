Boston United lose out in cup clash at Gainsborough

Boston United surrendered a winning position to bow out of the Lincolnshire Senior Cup at the hands of Gainsborough Trinity on Tuesday evening.
Fraser Preston's 13th minute strike handed the Pilgrims the lead at The Northolme but Tom Cursons equalised for Trinity 11 minutes before the interval.
The match appeared to be heading towards a penalty shoot-out until Trinity's trialist defender netted the winner from a corner with seven minutes to play.
Boston (4-2-3-1): Peter Crook; Keenan Ferguson, Scott Garner (Luke Shiels 46), Hamilton Bunga, Matt Tootle (Scott Duxbury 46); Tom Platt (Shane Byrne 46), Ben Sault; Jay Rollins, Daniel McBeam (Danny Elliott 46), Fraser Preston (Joe Leesley 46); Jordan Preston. Subs (not used): Finlay Armond, Owen Sheriff.