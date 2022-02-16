Boston United lose out in cup clash at Gainsborough

Fraser Preston was on target for Boston United in their loss at Gainsborough Trinity

Boston United surrendered a winning position to bow out of the Lincolnshire Senior Cup at the hands of Gainsborough Trinity on Tuesday evening.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraser Preston's 13th minute strike handed the Pilgrims the lead at The Northolme but Tom Cursons equalised for Trinity 11 minutes before the interval.

The match appeared to be heading towards a penalty shoot-out until Trinity's trialist defender netted the winner from a corner with seven minutes to play.