Boston United were pegged back to a 2-2 draw at Blyth Spartans. Pic: Lee Keuneke.

The Pilgrims led 2-0 at the break, courtesy of goals from Keaton Ward and Kelsey Mooney, but were unable to convert more of their chances to hold a healthier advantage at the interval.

And they paid the price when Blyth hit back with two goals inside the final 18 minutes from Jordan Cook and Finn Cousin-Dawson.

“We should have been out of sight at half-time and to only come in 2-0 up was a bit of a disappointment,” said the Pilgrims boss.

“We totally dominated and we have to make sure we take our chances when we are that dominant.

“The third goal in the game was always going to be crucial.

“We created good chances in the second half to put the game to bed.

“We didn't defend as well as we should have and we got a point.

“The positive is the chances that we created and the way we moved the ball.

“It was pleasing to see us play that way.”

Full-back Ethan Sephton felt it was a missed chance for play-off chasing United

“It feels like a game lost,” he said.

“We dominated the first half and could have been three or four up.

“We knew what we wanted to do and came out strong. We domainted them and got our two goals

“We wanted to continue that in the second half, but we lost our way.

“It is disappointing, we have been on a good run and still are on a good run.

It's not ideal, but we will keep the momentum and keep pushing.”

United took a 13th minute lead when Jimmy Knowles flicked the ball round the corner for Ward to beat Alex Mitchell.

United grabbed their second in first half stoppage time when Mooney stabbed the loose ball home from close-range.

Blyth cut the deficit with 18 minutes to play when United cleared the first phase of Nicky Deverdics' free-kick, only for Cook to rifle the ball into the top corner from 25 yards.