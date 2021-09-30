Boston United midfielder Paul Green takes on fitness role at Doncaster Rovers

Paul Green. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United midfielder Paul Green has been named as Doncaster Rovers’ new fitness coach.

However, he will still continue playing for the Pilgrims.

“:I’ll be here Monday to Friday and just miss the match games,” the 38-year-old told Rovers’ YouTube channel.

“Obviously, I’m still playing at Boston.

“The manager at Boston (Craig Elliott) has been great with me. I’ve been given this opportunity in my career and he’s backed it all the way.”